The 27th International Film Festival of Kerala has finally announced its winners and we have many deserving Malayalam movies winning big. Right from Bolivian film Utama bagging the Suvarna Chakora award, Mahesh Narayanan's Ariyippu getting Netpac award to Mammmootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam winning as the Most Popular Film, check out the full list below. IFFK 2022: Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pelissery's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Wins Rajata Chakoram For Most Popular Film.

Best Malayalam Film

Best Film From India

Jury Special Mention

Most In-Demand Film

Suvarna Chakoram for Best Film

International Competition Jury Special Mention

Rajata Chakoram for Best Director

NETPAC Award for the Best Asian Film

NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film

Lifetime Achievement Award

