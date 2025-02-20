Boston [US], February 20 (ANI): The Harvard India Conference 2025 saw Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, delivering the keynote address, where she engaged in a conversation with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School.

In a video shared on the official page of Reliance Industries Limited, students who attended the event shared their thoughts, expressing excitement and admiration for Ambani's speech.

Calling it a "dream come true," a student said, "I think it's almost like a dream come true moment. As a businesswoman, she's crossed and exceeded all expectations that any woman in India could have. That was probably the most exciting moment of my life."

The event was a huge success, with another student pointing out that for the first time in 22 years, all tickets were sold out weeks in advance.

"We've been hosting the India Conference for 22 years. This is the first time that we've been able to sell out all of the tickets about two weeks in advance," the student shared.

Others admired her deep knowledge and the passion with which she works toward her goals.

"Her knowledge about diverse topics and her interest in making passion and purpose a reality, and executing it with true vigor, is something that I really, really took back from the entire conversation," said a student.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani attended the prestigious conference wearing an Indian saree. With her sartorial choice, she paid homage to India's rich textile heritage by donning a Parsi Gara saree.

During her session with Nitin, Nita also became emotional, sharing how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard they had aspired to but could not send young Nita to because of financial constraints, has today invited her to deliver the keynote session on their prestigious platform.

In a video posted by Reliance Industries Limited, Nita Ambani said, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, when Nita was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today." (ANI)

