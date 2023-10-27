Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): Sooz-e-Jaras Sufi musical charity performance was organised at Srinagar's Zeberwan Park by musical societies in collaboration with the tourism department to promote Kashmir's singing talent.

The event also sought to give local artists a platform to demonstrate their ability while also raising funds to assist their future growth.

The organiser of the event Gulzar Ahmad Ganie told ANI, "Many Kashmiri artists are affiliated with us. We worked so hard to put on such a fantastic concert. Today is our chance. The government has also supported us with this, such as the Cultural Academy and tourism. Many of our artists are currently ill, demonstrating that the art form is alive as long as it has a voice. After 50 years, he is no longer able to sing or is afflicted with some ailment, and there is no one to ask for him."

He concluded, "Today, that desire has come true; we are organising this charity exhibition for artists so that they are not dependent on their children or other people; we assist them much. It is a tourist park; people come here to promote it, and they travel far away through you, therefore all of the artists who perform in it are enormous legends. Sufi or light music is popular in Kashmir. We choose that Kashmiri folk and such programmes are critical to keeping that Kashmiri folk alive."

Artist Shariq Ahmad said, "This programme has been organised here to provide diversity to our artists and to educate the younger generation, such as me, about Kashmiri Sufi music and Kashmiri culture. There are some artists whose livelihood is reliant on financial support. We should strongly encourage such concerts in order to promote our Sufi culture."

Sufi singers and musicians enthralled the audience with their passionate performances during the Sufi musical show. The performers showcased a diverse spectrum of traditional Sufi songs and melodies, highlighting the region's rich cultural legacy.

The event not only served as a showcase for creative talent, but it also attempted to raise youth awareness of the rich cultural heritage. It gave the local community a chance to join together and support their artists, who frequently face financial difficulties and lack of exposure.

The proceeds from the charity performance were utilized to provide financial aid to the participating artists, allowing them to continue their artistic endeavours and reach a wider audience. In addition, the event raised awareness about the necessity of supporting and cultivating local talent in order to maintain and showcase the region's cultural history. (ANI)

