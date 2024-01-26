Paris [France], January 26 (ANI): Actor Suhana Khan recently explored the grandeur of the City of Love, Paris.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures from her recent trip. She captioned the post, "Paris in the rain."

In the first picture, the 'The Archies' actor looked beautiful in a grey sweater.

The third picture showcased Suhana sitting in a coffee shop.

One of the pictures also showcased the actor and her best friend Ananya Panday making her International runway debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024.

Ananya walked the ramp wearing a butterfly sieve dress. She carried a sieve adorned with butterfly motifs with her hands. It seems like it is attached to the minidress underneath in black colour.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans and industry friends chimed the comment section.

Ananya commented, "My suizieeee pie."

Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Wowwww (heart-eye)"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her entry into the film industry with her debut film 'The Archies.'

Ananya, on the other hand, recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. (ANI)

