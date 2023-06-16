Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol unleashed his filmy keeda at his son Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony on Friday.

Sunny arrived at the function donning his character Tara Singh's look from his iconic film 'Gadar'. He wore a grey kurta, patiala salwaar and brown blazer and black shoes. He completed his ethnic look with a light brown turban.

The sangeet ceremony is being held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Sunny's cousin Abhay Deol also marked his presence at the function.

Karan and his fiance Drisha Acharya's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending.

A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony. Karan and Drisha are all set to tie the knot on June 18. They have been in a relationship for a long time now. (ANI)

