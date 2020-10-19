New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): As actor-politician Sunny Deol turned 64th on Monday, he reated his fans with a refreshing birthday picture of himself.

The 'Border' actor took to Instagram to share a picture from his low-key birthday celebrations and thanked everyone for their wishes.

"Love you all for all the love you give me," he wrote in the caption.

In the picture, the actor can be seen posing with his blue coloured mountain themed cake.

Deol kept the birthday a low key affair this time considering the pandemic situation. (ANI)

