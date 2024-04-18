Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' has left actor Taapsee Pannu in awe.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a picture from the theatre.

"#Maidaan then lets not say our big films lack soul and heart," she wrote.

Taapsee also gave a shout out to her friend Abhilash Thapliyal, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

"@abhilashthapliyal cheers to adding one feather at a time to the filmography hat," she added.

Many other stars including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan also took to their Instagram Stories to share their opinion about the film.

Shahid wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film. Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team."

Karan Johar wrote, "Have heard the most incredible things about MAIDAAN!! I also can't wait to watch what is universally touted as @ajaydevgn's career best performance! @iamitrsharma @boney.kapoor @zeestudiosofficial."

Varun Dhawan also gave a shout-out to the film while expressing his eagerness to watch it after wrapping the shoot for Baby John."Hearing such incredible stuff about this film and the performances specially the last 30 minutes booking my tickets today," the 'Bhediya' actor penned on his IG stories.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, 'Maidaan' is a poignant portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim's unwavering dedication to football, which brought tremendous pride to India. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Rahim in the film.

The movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. (ANI)

