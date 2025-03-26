Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Tamil actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja passed away on Tuesday. Following the actor's sudden demise, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin and other renowned film celebrities of the South film industry arrived to pay their final respects to the actor at the late Manoj Bharathiraja's funeral procession in Chennai today.

The sudden passing of Manoj Bharathiraja has sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu. His fans and followers attended the actor's last rites today. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhyanidhi Stalin, former AIADMK politician VK Sasikala, AIADMK leader Jayakumar, BJP State President Annamalai, TVK Chief and actor Thalapathy Vijay, actor Suriya, and many others paid homage to actor Manoj.

As per the visuals, the visitors paid floral tributes to the actor in Chennai, where his body was kept before it was taken for cremation.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took to his X account to mourn the late actor's death, writing,

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mr. Manoj Bharathiraja, son of actor and director Bharathiraja. He made his debut with the film Taj Mahal, directed by his father, and went on to act in many films, including Samuthiram, Alli Arjuna, and Varushamellam Vasantham, creating a mark for himself. He also tried his hand at directing."

"His unexpected demise at a young age is deeply shocking. I express my deepest condolences and comfort to Iyakkunar Imayam Bharathiraja, his family, and friends from the film industry who are grieving the loss of their beloved son," he added.

Several members of the Tamil film industry also paid their respects. Director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of Manoj with his friends and wrote, "Really shocking to hear the news... can't believe you are no more, my brother. #Manoj gone tooooo soon... deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja, uncle, family, and friends. May your soul rest in peace."

Actor, producer, and politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, "Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is no longer with us. His untimely demise pains me. He was just 48 years old. May God give strength to his father, Thiru #Bharathiraaja, and his family to overcome this unbearable, painful loss. You will be missed, Manoj."

Manoj Bharathiraja is survived by his wife, Ashwathi alias Nandana, and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani. More details regarding his final rites are awaited. He was the son of legendary filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja. (ANI)

