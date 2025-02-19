Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) The 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant will be held in Telangana from May 7 to May 31, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The opening and closing ceremonies, including the grand finale, are scheduled to take place in Hyderabad, according to a press release.

Also Read | Little Girl Singing ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Leaves Kartik Aaryan Impressed! Actor Shares Video, Calls It ‘Pure Love’ (Watch).

The official announcement about the Miss World competition was made by Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO, Miss World Limited, along with Smita Sabharwal, secretary to the government of Telangana, Tourism, Culture, Heritage and Youth Affairs Department.

Morley expressed her enthusiasm about the upcoming edition of the beauty pageant being held in Telangana, which she described as a state that represents rich culture, innovation, and hospitality.

Also Read | Shivaji Jayanti: ‘Chhaava’ Actor Vicky Kaushal Visits Maharashtra’s Raigad Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Birth Anniversary (See Pics).

“Partnering with the Telangana government allows us to showcase its incredible heritage and dynamic growth to a global audience. This collaboration is not just about hosting the Miss World Festival; it's about empowering communities, celebrating diversity, and making a lasting impact through our shared commitment to beauty with a purpose,” Morley said in a statement.

Sabharwal said Telangana is proud to host Miss World 2025.

“Telangana is a place where every festival is a spectacle of joy, where every hand that crafts tells a story of skill and devotion—this is Telangana, a reflection of what true beauty symbolises. This platform will showcase the rich handloom legacy, spectacular destinations, scrumptious cuisine, art forms and crafts of timeless Telangana,” she added.

The Miss World will bring together participants from over 120 countries and territories, competing not only for the coveted title but also to champion meaningful causes aligned with the Miss World Organization's mission of ‘Beauty with a Purpose', the press release stated.

The nations' representatives will arrive in Telangana on May 7, while the final broadcast event, when the reigning Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova from Czechia will crown her successor, will be held on May 31 in Hyderabad, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)