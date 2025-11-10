Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut has finally got a title. The movie is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. Thalapathy Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Turns Director, Lyca Productions Shares Pics on Social Media.

Lyca Productions has announced the title of Jason Sanjay's directorial feature. It is titled Sigma. The makers have also released the first look poster of the film.

View ‘Sigma’ Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyca Productions (@lycaproductions)

The movie stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. In the first look poster, the actor was seen sitting on a pile of gold bars and bundles of money.

The music of the movie is composed by Thaman S. The editing of the film will be done by Praveen Kl.

As for Thalapathy Vijay, the actor is back to entertain his fans with his upcoming film Jan Nayagan. The makers recently released a single titled Thalapathy Kacheri.

Composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the upbeat number also features vocals by Vijay and Arivu.

With catchy beats, the lyrics focus on Vijay's strong connection with his fans.

Soon after its release, fans of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief were seen celebrating on the streets of Madurai. ‘Mini Thalapathy’: Tamil Superstar Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Crashes the Internet With Rare Appearance at a Wedding – Netizens React!.

Many danced to the song while wearing posters of Vijay, making the release of the song no less than a festival celebration.