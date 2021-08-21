Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): A lawsuit filed on Thursday states that the executive producer of 'The Young and the Restless' allegedly made repeated advances toward an actor, commented on her body, offered her a "private acting lesson" and eventually had her fired when she rebuffed him.

According to Variety, actor Briana Thomas filed suit against Sony Pictures Television, which produces the long-running CBS soap opera, and CBS Studios.

Also Read | Yami Gautam: I Always Try to Make Sure I Get Regional Accent Correct.

The complaint has alleged that showrunner Anthony 'Tony' Morina took an interest in Thomas when she appeared in a background role as a barista in 2018 and 2019.As per the complaint, he would often leer at her, get close to her, and compliment her looks, telling her she could "really be something" on the show. In one poolside scene, he allegedly tried to get her to remove her sarong so that he could see her in a bikini."It's a tough industry to break into unless you know someone who can help you.

Let's start with a private session and see if we can get you a little more comfortable," he said while touching her waist and playing with her bikini strings, according to the suit.This suit comes as Sony Pictures Television is dealing with the fallout from its selection of Mike Richards as the new host of 'Jeopardy!'.

Also Read | Rithvik Dhanjani Opens Up About His Break-Up With Long-Time Girlfriend Asha Negi.

Richards apologized in recent days for misogynistic and stereotypical comments he made on a podcast, which were unearthed by The Ringer.

Thomas' attorney, Carney Shegerian, also filed the lawsuit that accused Richards of discriminating against a pregnant model while he was a producer on 'The Price Is Right'. Richards has denied misconduct in that case.

Thomas further alleges that Morina continued to harass her and make sexual advances through 2018 and 2019. According to the suit, he also complained about having to attend sexual harassment training, saying the seminars were "bullshit" and that some "bitches had their panties in a bunch" and "didn't know how to take a compliment."

Morina also allegedly referred disparagingly to a Black female actor with short hair, saying she "has a hot body, but it is too bad her head looked like a Chia Pet."On another occasion, Morina allegedly cornered Thomas in a stairwell, asked her if she lived alone, and asked again if she wanted private lessons.

She was more forceful in her rejection than she had previously been, prompting Morina to ask if she knew what she was doing, according to the suit. She took that as a threat. Subsequently, Morina would yell at her on set, saying she was "just an extra," according to the complaint.

"I'm the reason why you have a job. I am doing you a favour. I like you. Do you understand what I'm saying?," he allegedly said.As per Variety, Thomas was later on fired by him from 'The Young and the Restless'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)