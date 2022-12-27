Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday, dropped a transformation video of himself and left the fans going gaga over his chiselled body. Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with a video flaunting his toned abs. Sharing the transformation video, he wrote, "This year has def made me stronger and im not talking about lifting 200 plus kgs or running faster than normal...Lookin at my resolutions." Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff Team Up for an Action Thriller – Reports.

As soon as the video was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments in the section. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Let's get it!" The fans garnered the post with fire and heart emojis. Tiger is currently one of the most loved action heroes in the industry, and from his debut film 'Heropanti' in 2014, there was no looking back for the actor, and he is known for his unbelievable action stunts in the Baaghi franchise and War along with Hrithik Roshan. He is known to follow a strict workout regime and maintain his diet. Tiger often shares videos and pictures of him doing workouts, inspiring many to stay fit and healthy. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar Cast as Female Leads in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Biggie -Reports.

Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023. Apart from this, Tiger will be also seen in Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon and in Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after 'Student of the Year 2'.

