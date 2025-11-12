Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): German actor-writer-director Til Schweiger and Splitsville star Charlie Gillespie have jumped on board 'Contra', an underground chess thriller.

They join Kal Penn, Booboo Stewart and Nicole Elizabeth Berger in the directorial debut for Emmy-nominated producer Artisha Mann-Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Contra' follows a young chess prodigy, played by Stewart, who is drawn into a dangerous underground circuit where every chess move carries life-or-death consequences.

Schweiger will play The Wizard, a reclusive figure who becomes both mentor and nemesis to the chess prodigy, as he guides him through a psychological battleground where intellect and survival collide. Gillespie will play the prodigy's loyal friend whose faith and friendship are tested as the high-stakes chess match spirals out of control.

Schweiger has produced and directed movies like Knockin' on Heaven's Door and the Head Full of Honey dramedy, and is known for roles in Atomic Blonde, King Arthur and Inglourious Basterds. The German actor also starred in Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, alongside Henry Cavill, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gillespie recently starred in Splitsville, which bowed at Cannes, and has upcoming Shattered Ice, about a New England teenage hockey player who attempts to navigate life after his best friend - the school's star player - dies by suicide.

Mann-Cooper directed 'Contra' from a screenplay written by chess specialists Jerry Stokes and Ahyende Sandy, with additional writing by Garrett Ratcliff and Luke Genton. The ensemble cast includes newcomers Nina Tang and d'Arquoia Connor, who will also serve as co-producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Til (Schweiger) is a powerhouse. He brings an intensity and sophistication that perfectly embody this world. His presence elevates every scene; he's the kind of actor who makes everyone around him better," Mann-Cooper said in a statement. The producer credits on Contra are shared by Sasha Yelaun, Jeremy O'Keefe, Burns Burns, Damon H. Chung, Nick Theurer, Kevin Weisberg and Ryan Martin.

Jonathan J. Cooper, Fon Paing, Ego Mikitas, Alex Wice, Tara Lucia Prades and Galen Christy will executive produce, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

