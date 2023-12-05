Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Zakir Khan is all set to come up with a new stand-up special titled 'Mann Pasand'.

Produced by OML, Zakir's latest stand-up special will see him recounting stories of his childhood friendships with boys, adult relationships with girls, and the clashes that ensued between them on one fateful trip to Goa, peppered with his trademark style of humour.

Also Read | Animal Review: From Nazi Symbolism to ‘Big Pelvis’ Scene, 15 WTF Moments in Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film That Felt Crude, Depraved and Even Illogical! (SPOILER ALERT).

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of 'Mann Pasand'. Have a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0dwqJaAPJN/

Also Read | SRK Wears ‘The Archies’ T-shirt in Support of Daughter Suhana’s Debut Film Screening (Watch Video).

Excited about it, Zakir said, "I am immensely grateful to the audience who watch, enjoy, and support my content. The overwhelming love and appreciation I receive is what drives me to make more and more people laugh through my performance and acts."

He added, "Artists are relentless in their pursuit to reach even more people, perform in front of larger audiences, and showcase their content on a global stage, which is extremely difficult, particularly in the case of stand-up artists. But thanks to Prime Video, this arduous journey became easier and possible for me with Comicstaan and Tathastu. And I am excited that my latest special, Mann Pasand, which is fresh, funny, and relatable, will be enjoyed by audience in over 240 countries and territories."

'Mann Pasand' will be out on Prime Video on December 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)