Washington DC [US], January 20 (ANI): In a glittering celebration of style and politics, Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha hosted a spectacular dinner at the National Gallery of Art on Saturday evening, marking a significant prelude to the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The event, which also served as a reception for Trump's cabinet selections, was a blend of political significance and glamour.

Dressed to perfection for the occasion, the Vances radiated sophistication. Vice President-elect JD Vance wore a classic tuxedo, embracing the formal tone of the evening.

His wife, Usha Vance donned a custom noir black velvet gown by Oscar de la Renta, which featured asymmetrical floral accents and a sweetheart neckline. Usha's look captivated many, combining elegance with contemporary style.

On the official social media handle, the designer shared the photos of the couple from the ceremony.

The caption read, "Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner."

The dinner was also graced by the presence of prominent international guests, including Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife, Nita Ambani, founder of the Reliance Foundation.

The Ambanis are set to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, where they will be seated alongside other distinguished guests.

The inaugural celebrations have already drawn an impressive lineup of global business figures, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

In addition to these high-profile names, French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel is also expected to attend the ceremony with his wife.

The celebration kicked off on Saturday with a lavish reception and fireworks display at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Zuckerberg, in collaboration with Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson, is also co-hosting a reception on Monday to celebrate the inauguration. The Ambanis are expected to attend this reception as well.

During the inauguration event, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. He previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump. (ANI)

