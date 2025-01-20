Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan recreated the iconic scene from their 1994 film 'Andaz Apna Apna' during the finale of Bigg Boss 18.

Salman and Aamir entertained their fans with their banter.

The two were seen riding a bike together, with the song, 'Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane', playing in the background.

Aamir Khan suggested a sequel to their film 'Andaz Apna Apna' to Salman Khan. Salman also revealed that earlier Aamir had made statements about him saying not willing to work with him. Aamir replied, "Yes, it was my feelings that time. But finally, I have come to understand and know Salman Khan."

Aamir also shared that Salman and he were together in 2nd standard in the same school but then they changed schools.

'Andaz Apna Apna' is a 1994 film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

Aamir, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor came on the show to promote the film 'Loveyapa'.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama 'Loveyapa'.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Loveyapa' is scheduled to be released on February 7.

Earlier, Aamir shared his reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan told ANI.

The 'Ghajni' actor also expressed his fan love for late actor Sridevi and found her similarities in the performance of her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

"I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance," he added.

Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar and Kiku Sharda are also a part of the movie.

Talking about 'Bigg Boss 18', Eisha Singh became the first finalist to get evicted from the show followed by Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. Finally Karan Veer Mehra won the 'BB 18' trophy on early Monday.

'Bigg Boss 18' airs on Colors. (ANI)

