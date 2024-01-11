Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55, was laid to rest in his hometown of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

His mortal remains were brought to Badaun, where the district administration gave him a guard of honour. Music lovers paid their last tribute with tearful eyes to the late musician. He was buried today in Chote Sarkar graveyard, Badaun.

Also Read | Sanam Puri Marries Longtime Girlfriend Zuchobeni Tungoe in Nagaland (Watch Video).

He breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata. His body was kept for public view at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata for people to pay their tributes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her cabinet colleagues were among those who paid tribute to the 55-year-old classical singer at Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday.

He was accorded a gun salute by the West Bengal government as part of state honours in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Also Read | Agastya Nanda Makes His Instagram Debut, Suhana Khan Reacts (View Post).

Ustad Rashid Khan belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana and was the great-grandson of its founder, Inayat Hussain Khan. He was born in Sahaswan, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on July 1, 1968. In 2006, he was given both the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. In 2022, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

Rashid Khan was the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He not only contributed to Indian classical music but also weaved the magic in Bollywood with his soulful songs such as 'Aaoge Jab Tum O Saajana' from the Kareena-Shahid starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Reham' in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'My Name is Khan'.

Ustad Rashid Khan is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)