Entertainment News | Vicky Kaushal Shares Throwback Picture Riding Horse as He Misses Pre-COVID Days

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Reminiscing his usual routine during pre-COVID days, actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday posted a picture of himself enjoying a horseback ride.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to Instagram to post the picture in which he is seen sitting on a beautiful brown horse wearing a black coloured jacket.

Also Read | Gia Manek’s Instagram Account Shows Restricted Access Only for Age 99 and Above! We Wonder if Someone Has Hacked Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gopi Bahu’s Page.

"Kabhi din ki shuruat horseback par hoti thi... aaj kal throwback par ho rahi hai! .#majormissing," he wrote in the caption.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor is currently staying indoors at his Mumbai based house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | Climax Song Just Do It: Mia Malkova Exudes Oomph With her Super Sexy Dance Moves (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)