Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married.

On Friday, the two exchanged vows in Himachal Pradesh in a traditional ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from Vikrant and Sheetal's marriage have been doing the rounds on the internet.

For the special day, Vikrant chose to wear a white sherwani. On the other hand, Sheetal opted for a red bridal lehanga.

Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in a low-key roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

