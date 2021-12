Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) Actor comedian Vir Das is set to write and star in a new show for Fox, titled "Country Eastern".

The comedy series is about a young wealthy man from India who moves to America to restart his life with his family, a press release from the makers said.

"In an attempt to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. The only issue is that he's completely sh*t at it.

"He's going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about," the official logline read.

Das will co-write and executive produce the show with Sam Laybourne, who will also serve as the showrunner.

Laybourne has previously written for shows like "Black-ish", "Cougar Town" and "Arrested Development".

Das said he is thrilled that the project is currently in development.

"The writing of the series is currently on. I'm excited to be collaborating with such immensely talented names, each of whom have an envious body of work. It's a unique comedy and I'm looking forward to filming the series soon," the 42-year-old Mumbai-based comedian said in a statement.

"Brooklyn Nine Nine" star Andy Samberg will also executive produce the series alongside Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Reg Tigerman and Ali Bell of Party Over Here.

CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

Das is no stranger to American television as he earlier featured in shows such as "Whiskey Cavalier" and "Fresh Off the Boat".

He will next be seen in the Hollywood film "The Bubble", being directed by Judd Apatow.

