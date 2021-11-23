Comedian Vir Das missed out on his best chance to win the International Emmy for Best Comedy (For Jokes) as he lost it to Call My Agent, his fave show. The Delhi Belly actor thank the Emmys for this beautiful nomination and said it was an honour to represent India.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal, and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/BUmOpjzUjr — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 23, 2021

