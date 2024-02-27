London [UK], February 27 (ANI): Star batter Virat Kohli, who was recently blessed with son Akaay, is currently busy spending time with his family.

A new photo has emerged online in which Kohli and his daughter Vamika can be seen bonding over food.

Reportedly, the particular image was captured at a restaurant in London.

In the picture, clicked from behind, Virat and Vamika were seated at a table as they had their meal.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's fans got excited seeing the adorable image of the father-daughter duo.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Love Vamika's hair," another one wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Anushka and Virat in a social media post wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli has been missing from action on the cricket field for almost a month now. He opted out of India's ongoing five-match series against England earlier, citing to personal reasons.

On the other hand, Anushka has sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' in her kitty. The project is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

