Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): As superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for his long-awaited film 'Sikandar', which is being directed by AR Murugadoss, new pictures from the sets offer a glimpse into the 'mahurat shot' of the film.

Taking to her X account on Thursday, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, Warda Nadiadwala shared these exciting updates from the sets of 'Sikandar'.

In the pictures, Warda can be seen holding the clapperboard with 'Mahurat Shot' written on it, while director AR Murugadoss smiles in the background.

In the tweet, Warda wrote, "And the action begins today!! Need all your love and blessings. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

https://x.com/WardaNadiadwala/status/1806245049543393391

Earlier this month, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the film.

In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiled at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025. (ANI)

