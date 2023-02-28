Makers dropped a foot-tapping track starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi from their recently released crime thriller Farzi. Taking to Instagram, Prime video treated fans with a song video titled "Paisa Hai Toh" and captioned it, "can't talk rn, busy grooving to this banger! #FarziOnPrime, watch now." "Paisa Hai Toh", the groovy beats and high-on-energy song reflects the true essence of the series and is sure to become a party number amongst music lovers. The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Vishal Dadlani, MellowD, and Sachin-Jigar. Beautifully penned by Priya Saraiya. Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor as Scammer Locks Horns With Cop Vijay Sethupathi in This Thrilling Series.

Watch Paisa Hai Toh MV Here:

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani shared, "It's great to have collaborated with Sachin & Jigar again, this time for director duo Raj & DK. We have all had a blast putting this Paisa Hai Toh together. It is a banger that will give the audience an adrenaline rush, matching the thrill Farzi will give the viewers. I hope the listeners will enjoy it. I'm excited about the release today." Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a life of a small-time con artist Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con. Vishal Dadlani on Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Raj Films And Siddharth Anand Joining Hands for Pathaan, Says ‘This Film Is a Meeting of Passion’.

However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. Helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj and DK, the crime thriller marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from February 10, 2023. The series has received a positive response from the audience.