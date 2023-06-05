Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. The trailer of Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti-starrer 'Badtameez Dil' has been unveiled.

The series, set in London, navigates through the journey of a girl (Ridhi) who believes in old-school romance and a guy (Barun) who is an ardent believer in modern-day love, and the magic that happens when they meet.

The show also stars popular Minissha Lamba and Mallika Dua.

Sharing her experience working in 'Badtameez Dil', Ridhi said, "Classic romance is such a feel-good emotion to capture on the screen and Badtameez Dil has done that job perfectly! It portrays the problems that a lot of couples face these days while falling in love, but they fail to resolve these differences and opt for the easy way out. I think Badtameez Dil will definitely help a lot of audiences with a different perspective on how to tackle such issues".

She added, "There's a warm, familiar, happy, comforting feeling with old-world romance. Stories about lovers and their unique love stories are forever loved and grab the audience's hearts. I am thrilled to say that this is my first ever rom-com of any sort. I have never ever played a character like Liz. Coz I've never played a rom-com heroine. I've always portrayed strong protagonists and trust me I am so looking forward to the audience seeing me in a genre that even though is the oldest genre in the world I have never been a part of."

Barun also shared his experience.

"My character in the series, Karan, is very opinionated and sorted about his life decisions as it appears. He knows what he wants and what he believes but of course, as the story unfolds, it will reveal who he really is. I am sure the audience will understand and relate to the character on many levels. I think Karan might be the character where I went through the most amount of emotional transition as an actor ever," he said.

'Badtameez Dil' will be out on Amazon miniTV on June 9. (ANI)

