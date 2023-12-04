Actor Kay Kay Menon is basking in the success of his recently released series The Railway Men and hopes that the series will qualify for Oscars as India's entry. Kay Kay said in a statement, "I wish The Railway Men was eligible to be qualified as India's entry to the Oscars. This show shows the world what we, as a country, faced on that fateful night and also shows the spirit of selfless Indians who put their lives at risk to save countless people from dying." The Railway Men Review: Critics Hail R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan's Netflix Show Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy!

"This series truly deserves to represent India on every global stage and tell people worldwide about our resilience & and character in insurmountable danger and grief. The Railway Men is a show that every Indian should be proud of," the actor said. Menon believes that the series would have made India proud on this renowned global platform, which exclusively recognizes feature films that are theatrically released.

He said, "It rests in my filmography as one of the best projects that I have ever been a part of. I'm thrilled with the response that the series has received globally already. It deserves all the love. It is our tribute to the undying human spirit, a tribute to Bhopal and its resilience and it is also a tribute to all the unsung heroes of Bhopal whose sacrifice saved hundreds of thousands of people unaware of how to fight the silent killer in the air."

The Bambai Meri Jaan actor added, "I congratulate everyone associated with the series for the success that it is tasting. It is a story that is touching people's hearts. I haven't met anyone who hasn't told me that their eyes welled up while watching The Railway Men."

The Railway Men is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours. In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation. The gas disaster is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy. R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles. Before The Railway Men, Did You Know Kay Kay Menon Had Made His Big-Screen Lead Debut With a Film Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

Watch The Railway Men Trailer Here:

Over 3,000 people died within days of the gas leak and more in the later years with many families suffering health consequences. Survivors and their families have said they have struggled with health problems such as cancer and respiratory, immune and neurological disorders. The Railway Men, which was created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, is streaming on Netflix from November 18.