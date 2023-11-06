The methyl isocyanate gas leak accident from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal in December 1984 is widely regarded as one of the most devastating industrial disasters worldwide. Millions were affected by the poisoning, and thousands lost their lives. Despite nearly four decades passing, many are still awaiting complete justice for this tragic event. The upcoming YRF series, The Railway Men, set to stream on Netflix, is based on this calamity and centers around four heroes who defied all odds to rescue Bhopal's residents that fateful night. Directed by Shiv Rawail, The Railway Men features a stellar cast including Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu Sharma, Babil Khan, and Juhi Chawla. The Railway Men Trailer: Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu Team Up To Save Thousands of Lives During Bhopal’s Darkest Hours.

An intriguing tidbit about the film's lead cast is that Kay Kay Menon made his debut as a lead actor in a movie centered around the Bhopal Gas tragedy. The former theatre artist initially graced the big screen in a supporting role in Saeed Akhtar Mirza's Naseem, where he portrayed a misguided Muslim youth. He also appeared in the television series Darr, but it was with the 1999 film Bhopal Express that the actor garnered recognition.

Bhopal Express, directed by Mahesh Mathai, starred Kay Kay Menon and Nethra Raghuraman as a young newlywed couple caught in the Union Carbide gas leak tragedy. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Zeenat Aman, and Vijay Raaz. The songs, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, received some attention upon the film's release, but despite critical acclaim, Bhopal Express didn't fare well at the box office. Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Recounting How One of the World’s Worst Industrial Disasters Happened in 1984.

Watch This Song, Is Nagari Mein, Sung By Late Jagjit Singh From Bhopal Express:

ICYMI, Here's the Trailer of Railway Men:

Another intriguing aspect of The Railway Men is that it reunites some of the cast members. Kay Kay Menon and R Madhavan had previously collaborated in the late Nishikant Kamat's 2006 film Mumbai Meri Jaan, which also starred the late Irrfan Khan, Babil's father. Juhi Chawla had worked with Irrfan in the film 7 1/2 Phere and recently played Babil's mother in the Netflix film Friday Night Plan. The Railway Men will also be available on the same platform, premiering on November 18.

