The Railway Men starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu and Babil Khan released on Netflix today (November 18). Based on true events, the story of the show happens to revolve around deadly gas leaks from a factory in Bhopal wherein brave railway workers risk their lives to save others in the face of an unspeakable disaster. Having said that, early reviews of the intriguing show are out, and they look positive. Critics are super impressed with the gripping storyline, cast and writing of The Railway Men. Check out review roundup of the series below. Before The Railway Men, Did You Know Kay Kay Menon Had Made His Big-Screen Lead Debut With a Film Based on Bhopal Gas Tragedy?

Firstpost: "The show depicts not only what happened on that dreadful night, but also the health impact of industry pollution many years later. The best thing about The Railway Men is that it never loses its track or focus even while showing the side-stories. The realistic depiction with real images will make your heart sink again. It’s not a natural disaster, but a human disaster which definitely could have been avoided!

India Today: "The performances in the series are top-notch. There is not one flaw that can be pointed out. To make such a gripping tale, one needs to get the actors right and this set of ensemble actors is what can be defined as perfect. Kay Kay Menon shoulders the show and, as expected from him, he delivers sheer brilliance." The Railway Men Trailer: Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan and Divyenndu Team Up To Save Thousands of Lives During Bhopal’s Darkest Hours (Watch Video).

Watch The Railway Men Trailer:

Indian Express: "The Railway Men is about a handful of Northern Railway officials, and some aware residents, who were amongst the first to understand the gravity of the situation, and who, in the face of tremendous odds, pushed back against apathy and red tape-ism that is so much a part of a mammoth ‘sarkaari’ organisation. By dint of their effort, they showed up the Delhi babus who, instead of doing everything they could to save Bhopal, criminally wasted precious time, passing the buck and deflecting blame."

So, after reading the positive reviews of The Railway Men, are you going to watch the four-episode series on Netflix? Tell us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).