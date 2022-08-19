Hollywood actors and Academy Award nominees Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney alongside Nico Parker, who appeared in the live-action remake of Dumbo, are set to star in Suncoast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Suncoast is a drama written and set to be directed by Laura Chinn, in what will be her directorial debut. Production is scheduled to begin in September. Sailing: Woody Harrelson Is in Talks To Join Cast of Lionsgate’s Yacht Rock Musical.

The feature is being produced by Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst. Suncoast is inspired by Chinn's own life experience from the early 2000s and follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility.

There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding controversial medical cases.

The project will be overseen by Searchlight senior VP production Taylor Friedman and manager of creative affairs Daniel Yu, reporting to heads of production and development, DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Harrelson most recently starred in Triangle of Sadness, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d'Or. He also starred opposite Kevin Hart in the action movie The Man From Toronto and played Spider-Man villain Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.