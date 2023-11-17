Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Actor Yami Gautam on Friday announced that she has wrapped up the shoot of one of her upcoming films.

Taking to Instagram, Yami penned a heartfelt note in which she thanked the people of Kashmir for helping the team shoot there properly.

"Wrapped up one of the most important films of my career! Thank you to the entire Direction, Production team and our wonderful crew at #B62Studios [?]Thank you to the local people, security forces and authorities in Kashmir who took such brilliant care of us throughout the schedule. Thank you to the entire staff of The Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar for making us feel like home. Also had the great fortune of taking blessings of the divine Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla," she wrote.

However, she did not reveal much about the film.

"Hope we are able to entertain our audience to the fullest with this mammoth of a film.Announcement soon ," Yami added.

In the coming months, Yami will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam' alongside Pratik Gandhi. (ANI)

