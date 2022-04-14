The moment all Rocking Star Yash's fans have been waiting for is finally here. As the actor's magnum opus KGF Chapter 2 has released today (April 14) in theatres. Considering Yash's star power plus Prashanth Neel's direction, the South film happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Now, early reviews of KGF 2 are out and moviegoers who have watched the FDFS of the flick have poured their heart on Twitter. Here, check it out. KGF Chapter 2: Mumbai Theatre Witnesses a 100 Feet Poster of Rocking Star Yash Ahead of the Film’s Release.

Wow!

#KGFChapter2 Overall a Superb Action Entertainer that delivers! Neel is the best at giving goosebumps and he delivers once again. The BGM is one of the best in recent years. Apart from a off track 20 minutes in the 2nd half, it delivers as hoped. Rating: 3.5/5#KGF2 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 13, 2022

Nice!

#KGFChapter2 The best Don movie in recent times. Masssss... Action packed. A pinch of sentiment and love. @TheNameIsYash stylish look and acting wowww. Worth watching. — Abhi (@abhi_tommi) April 14, 2022

Terrific!

#KGFChapter2 Interval: Fine first half. The intro, Toofan song and the pre-interval sequence provide the much needed goosebumps, with #Yash in terrific form. The BGM by Ravi Basrur is simply superb! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 14, 2022

Fire!

#KGF2 is ABSOLUTE FIRE UNTIL INTERVAL! #Yash aka. #RockyBhai is MEANER, LEANER & STRONGER!!! #KGFChapter2 If this pace continues in 2nd half, this will be an UNSTOPPABLE Monster at the Box Office. Solid set up for the premise until the interval block. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) April 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)