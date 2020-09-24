Panaji, Sept 24: Actor Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh on Thursday flew back to Mumbai from Goa, ahead of her appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case on Saturday. The couple arrived at Goa International Airport amid heavy security around 8 pm and boarded a chartered flight. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Issued Summons by NCB in Drug Probe.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, an NCB official had said earlier in the day. Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig At Deepika Padukone After Latter's Name Crops Up In Drug Controversy.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation.

