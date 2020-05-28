Entertenment News | FX Orders 'It Always Sunny in Philadelphia' for Record-breaking 15th Season

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 28 (PTI) Popular sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been renewed for a record 15th season by FX network.

The renewal will make the Rob McElhenney-created show the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history, reported Deadline.

The show was previously tied for the record with ABC's "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet", which ran for 14 seasons from 1952 to 1966.

The new season is expected to air sometime in 2021 on FX's partner channel FXX.

The series, about a group of friends who run an Irish pub in South Philadelphia, premiered on FX in 2005 and moved to FXX for its ninth season.

It features McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and veteran actor Danny DeVito.

The show's 14th season ended in November 2019 and while writing has begun on the new season, it is unclear when production will resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McElhenney recently said that the upcoming season will tackle the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 350,000 people globally.

The 43-year-old creator had also assured fans that "we're going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching".

