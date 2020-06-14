Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' to Now Open on August 14

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:02 AM IST
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 14 (PTI) The release date of Gerard Butler's disaster thriller "Greenland" has been pushed to August 14.

The project, which hails from STX Films, is among the handful of movies that are scheduled to release in the US theatres after the coronavirus-forced shutdown ends. Its earlier release date was July 31.

The change came after Warner Bros decided to open Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on July 31 and Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman 1984" moved to October 2, reported Deadline.

The film has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously worked with Butler on "Angel Has Fallen", the third part of the actor's "Olympus Has Fallen" film series.

"Greenland", which also features "Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin, is about a family's fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, the family's trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Chris Sparling has penned the script for the film which has been produced by Thunder Road Films.

