New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has organised an online patriotic film festival, which will showcase Independence Day themed patriotic movies from August 7.

The festival, a part of Independence Day Celebrations 2020 by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is slated to run till August 21.

The festival aims to showcase Indian history that marks the bravery of freedom fighters and "aims to create a festive and patriotic mood among Indians across the globe", a release said.

Acclaimed films across various Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam are a part of the festival.

Some of the titles include Shyam Benegal's 1996 "Gandhi Se Mahatma Tak", Bimal Roy's 1944 acclaimed Bengali film "Udayer Pathey", Mani Ratnam's Tamil hit "Roja" (1992) and Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 drama, "The Legend of Bhagat Singh".

Sir Richard Attenborough's 1982 classic "Gandhi" will be made accessible and can be enjoyed by people with vision and hearing impairment.

The festival will stream movies at the website, www.cinemasofindia.com, free of cost.

