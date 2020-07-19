Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) TV actor Shrenu Parikh, best known for featuring on the hit show "Ishqbaaz", said she has been discharged from the hospital and is "recovering well" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old actor, who is in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, had shared her diagnosis earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shrenu said she was overwhelmed with the love and blessings coming her way.

"By the grace of God and your prayers I am recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital.

"Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally, so much to share... But all in good time. love you all so much," she captioned her photographs exiting the hospital wearing mask and gloves.

"PS: Forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week," she added.

The actor, who was in Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, travelled to Vadodara in May.

On Saturday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed three lakh mark with addition of 8,348 cases.

