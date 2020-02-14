ESI Corporation Increases Confinement Expenses to Rs 7,500

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The ESI Corporation has decided to increase confinement expenses paid to pregnant women, who are not able to avail maternity services of ESIC dispensaries from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500.The decision was taken at the 181st meeting of the corporation held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar."Keeping in view the rise in the cost of living index resulting increase in expenditure related to confinement, the existing amount of confinement expenses has been increased from Rs 5000 to Rs 7500," an official release said on Friday.It said the facility is for pregnant women who are not able to avail maternity services of ESIC dispensaries or hospitals due to unavoidable reasons and take treatment in other hospitals. The release said that ESI Corporation has approved the operationalising Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota and admissions to ESIC Medical institutions from the academic year 2020-21.Provisional admission policy-2020 for admission to MBBS/BDS seats under Insured Persons (IPs) quota in ESIC Medical Colleges has also been approved.The release said that revised estimates for the current year and budget estimates for the following year (2020-21) were also approved.Gangwar expressed satisfaction that ESIC has taken many new initiatives for making the lives easy for insured persons.Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a social security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness and death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)