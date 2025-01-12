New Delhi, January 12: Delhi Police has issued two notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal regarding alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, an official said. The first notice was issued to him on Saturday and the second one was issued on Sunday to appear before the investigating team. Goyal, who represents Rithala, was summoned for questioning after documents seized from the immigrants reportedly bore his signature and seal, police said. Two Drug Peddlers Including Bangladeshi Illegal Migrant Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 8 Crores.

Police said the case stems from a case busted last December, where police dismantled an illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals. The suspects were allegedly involved in forging documents and creating fake websites to produce fraudulent Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identification documents. Police revealed that further investigations uncovered documents with the signature of an AAP MLA. Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 6 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Staying Without Valid Documents.

Upon questioning the immigrants and arresting the intermediaries involved, officials recovered additional material allegedly linked to Goyal. Responding to the summons, AAP alleged it has become BJP's standard operating procedure: weaponise government agencies to pressure opposition leaders as elections approach, undermining democratic norms. "The BJP only engages in negative politics -- filing false cases and misusing the state machinery to suppress opposition leaders," read the statement.

