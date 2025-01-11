New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of the South-East District Police has apprehended two drug peddlers, including a Bangladeshi illegal migrant, recovering 768.8 grams of heroin valued at Rs 8 crore from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Hamidul, an illegal Bangladeshi migrant, and his maternal aunt, Naseema, Delhi police said on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs and as part of heightened vigilance ahead of Republic Day and Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, the police team executed a well-coordinated raid in Jangpura Extension, Delhi.

Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP South East said, "Hamidul was arrested during the raid, and a search of his residence led to the recovery of 75 grams of high-quality heroin. Following his interrogation, it was revealed that his maternal aunt, Naseema, was the supplier of the drugs. Further investigations resulted in a raid at Naseema's residence, where 80 grams of heroin were recovered. However, Naseema was initially absconding."

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested her from a hotel in Sunlight Colony, where an additional 693 grams of heroin was found in her possession.

Delhi police said that the accused Hamidul is a 23-year-old illegal Bangladeshi migrant residing in Jangpura Extension, Delhi. He had been unemployed for a long time.

"He entered the drug trade to earn quick money. He had been in India for only three months. No prior criminal record has been found against him. Naseema, residing in Sunlight Colony, who previously worked for a news channel, was the key supplier in the drug network. Like Hamidul, she has no prior criminal history," police said

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station. The police are now investigating the broader drug network connected to the accused. (ANI)

