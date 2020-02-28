Five Held for Trying to Rob Jewelery Shop

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) The city crime branch has arrested five men for allegedly trying to rob a jewelery shop in suburban Kandivali in broad daylight on February 22.

On the morning of February 22, five men armed with revolvers and choppers barged into the shop and demanded that cash and jewelery be handed over to them.

But the shop owner shouted for help, and people gathered outside, so the accused fled on their motorcycles, a police officer said.

Officials of unit 12 of crime branch scanned footage of more than 100 CCTV cameras installed in Kandivali and along the Western Express highway and zeroed in on the accused, he said.

The accused were identified as Gheverchand Suthar, 37, Bharat Sharma, 38, Shahid Yusuf Khan, 30, Farman alias Faijan Qureshi, 24 and Shejad Malik, 24.

Suthar, leader of the gang, confessed to having committed several robberies in Gujarat and Karnataka, the officer said.

