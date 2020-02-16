Four-year-old Girl Raped by 15-year Old Boy in UP's Firozabad

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in Bheem Nagar area.The minor has been sent for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in the case.Prabal Pratap Singh, SP (City) on Saturday said: "Victim sent for medical examination. FIR is being registered and we are trying to nab the accused." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)