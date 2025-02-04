Gadag, February 4: The Gadag Police of Karnataka have taken two persons into custody for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old girl. The accused have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said police. The accused have been identified as Suleman and Altaf. According to the police, Suleman allegedly raped the minor in December, while Altaf recorded a video of the incident. The duo then allegedly threatened the girl with the video, and blackmailed her thereafter. Gadag Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Act Videographed; Karnataka Police Arrest 2 in Connection With Case.

The incident came to light when the girl confided in her parents, who subsequently filed a complaint at Naregal police station in Gadag district. The police have since taken the accused into custody and are investigating the matter further. POCSO Act is a special law enacted to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. It provides for severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for those found guilty of committing sexual offences against children.

