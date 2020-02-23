Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The thirteenth Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) successfully adopted the Gandhinagar declaration recommending effective actions to address the direct and indirect threat to the migratory species and their habitats. The theme of CMS COP13 in India was, "Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home."Great Indian Bustard, Asian Elephant and Bengal Florican, Little Bustard, oceanic whitetip shark and Antipodean Albatross were cities as critically endangered which requires global conservation. Proposals for listing species in the concerted actions including the nut-cracking Chimpanzees of West Africa, Asian Elephant, Giraffe, Irrawaddy Dolphin, South Asian River Dolphin, Harbour Porpoise, Largetooth Sawfish, Smalltooth Sawfish, Common Guitarfish, Bottlenose Wedgefish and the families Rhinobatidae and Glaucostegidae, Great Indian Bustard, Bengal Florican and Antipodean Albatross were also accepted.Speaking to ANI, Emy Fraenkel, Executive Secretary, CMS said, "The Gandhinagar declaration is on the importance of migratory species and issues that they would face the post-2020 global biodiversity framework that's been negotiated in another UN process, will be adopted at the end of this year."The new global biodiversity strategy will set the framework for action under many different parts of the UN which all countries would be following."Government of India took a leadership role in introducing the declaration and moving the process so that we leave with the Gandhinagar declaration in our hand and we are going to bring that to the negotiation that is taking place next week. I am really pleased with the outcome," she added.CMS is the only global platform that has the mandate to address the conservation of the migratory species in their habitats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)