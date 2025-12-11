New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday granted bail to Umar Khalid to attend his sister's wedding. Umar Khalid is an accused in the North East Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case.

His sister, Ayesha Fatima Syeda, is scheduled to marry on December 27 in New Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Umar Khalid from December 16 to December 29. He is directed to surrender on the evening of December 29.

The court has also directed that he will not contact any witness or person connected with the case. He is also directed not to use social media during the interim bail.

During the interim bail period, the applicant shall meet only his family members, relatives, and friends, the court directed.

Further, he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage, as mentioned by him, will take place, the court added.

Umar Khalid had sought interim bail from December 14 to 29.

Counsel for Umar Khalid submitted that the function of marriage will commence on December 17.

It was also submitted that the applicant's father is 71 years old and his mother is 62 years old, and during the period of interim bail, the applicant will see and spend some time with his parents.

He has been in custody since September 13, 2020, approximately 5 years and three months and will be able to meet his elder sister and her children, the counsel submitted.

Earlier, Umar Khalid was granted an interim bail for his another sister's wedding two years back.

Umar Khalid has been charge-sheeted in a case under UAPA. His bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court and Karkardooma Court rejected his earlier bail pleas.

In this case, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Shifa Ur Rehman, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others are also accused in this case. (ANI)

