'The Flash' fame Greg Finley has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the crime thriller titled 'Gemini Lounge'. As per Variety, the film, which features Emile Hirsch, is directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who is best known for helming Mob Town. Silent Night: Joel Kinnaman to Star in John Woo's First Hollywood Movie Since 2003; Film To Be An Action Thriller With No Dialogue.

In the upcoming project, Hirsch star as Bobby Belucci, a demoted detective who goes undercover in an attempt to take down the mob's most ruthless killer. Avatar 2: James Cameron Almost Fired Writers of His Upcoming Hollywood Movie, Here’s Why.

As Belucci loses himself in the role, he finds his life spiralling out of control - and with it, his last chance at redemption. Finley is set to play one of the mob's hitmen, gangster Anthony Senter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)