Genetic Study of Marathwada''s Native Animal Breeds Planned

Aurangabad, Feb 27 (PTI) With an aim to conserve the native species of cattle and domesticated animals in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, the state government is planning to undertake their genetic study, officials said on Thursday.

A meeting on initiating this project was held in Aurangabad recently, they said.

"Under this project, the genetic traits of Osmanabadi goat, Red Kandhari cow, Deoni bull, Caravan or Pashmi dogs will be studied. Their abilities and adaptation capabilities will also be analysed," a top official from the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner office said.

"These animals have never been studied at the genetic level. The project, to be funded by the government, will help in the conservation of the native species of animals in the region," he added.

According to another official, the divisional commissioner's office is likely to launch the project in the near future, in which scholars from the region participate.

"The outline of the project is being drafted," he said.

Red Kandhari and Deoni bulls are useful for farming purposes, the official said, adding, "But the number of pure breeds of these animals is on the decline. Hence their genetic study is important."

Head of the zoology department in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Gulab Khedkar, said the project is being planned at the government level.

"The department as well as Paul Hebert Centre for DNA Barcoding & Biodiversity Studies in the university will be part of this project," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)