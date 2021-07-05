American singer Halsey treated her fans to an adorable picture of herself showcasing her growing baby bump while telling fans she has "been ready" to become a first-time parent any day now. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the two-time Grammy Award nominee, shared a picture in which she can be seen donning a black bikini while soaking in the sun. Singer Halsey Tagged ‘Paedophile’ by a Twitter User for Kissing Underage Fans.

"Too hot outside. Beeeeen ready. (Yes it's ONE baby lol)," Halsey wrote alongside the picture, joking about the size of her bump. Back in January, Halsey announced that she is expecting her first child with screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin. "Surprise!" she wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her baby bump at that time. Halsey’s Pregnancy Announcement: Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner, Olivia Rodrigo Congratulate Mommy-to-Be With Sweet Messages.

A source told People magazine in February that "Halsey is very excited about the baby" and after the pregnancy announcement, "she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump." The 26-year-old star has been open about her struggles to get pregnant in the past. On a related note, she revealed in a 2016 interview that she suffered a miscarriage before a performance a year earlier, but she still went onstage.

Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way," Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story in March, as per People magazine. The 'Without Me' singer, recently announced 'another labor of love' she has been preparing to deliver, revealing the title of her fourth studio album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', which is produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

