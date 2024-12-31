The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently acquitted a man in a rape case while observing a discrepancy in the prosecutrix's testimony. The court also observed that the alleged sexual intercourse was consensual as the clothes of the prosecutrix were not torn at the crime site. The high court bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kirti Singh said, "The existence of untorn clothes of the prosecutrix, at the crime site, also is magnificatory that, as such, the prosecutrix was a consensual partner to hers allegedly becoming subjected to sexual intercourse(s) at the instance of the accused Arjun Singh, especially if she was a non-consensual partner to the sexual assault, therebys her clothes would have been torn, rather than her clothes being found in an untorn condition at the crime site." The high court observed while hearing an appeal against conviction, wherein the man was convicted under 376 (2) (g) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life. Another accused was also convicted, but the court acquitted him while noting that the victim had turned hostile. Punjab and Haryana High Court Quashes Plea of Student From OP Jindal Global University Challenging Varsity’s Decision To ‘Fail’ Him for Submitting ‘AI-Generated’ Assignment.

HC Acquits Man in Rape Case

