Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was recently seen in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha, wished his mother Pinkie Roshan on the occasion of her 69th birthday on Saturday. The War actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of his mother which is a collection of different photographs of the actor with his mom. He wrote in the caption: "I wish you LOVE my mama. LOVE that emerges inside you for YOU. And peace, the kind that connects you with every single being on the planet." Hrithik Roshan Drops Throwback Picture With Girlfriend Saba Azad From Their London Vacation!

Wishing her on her birthday, he further mentioned: "HAPPY 69th BIRTHDAY! Wish her luck guys, she is just about deciding to begin her most inspired Transformation yet." Hrithik rounded up the video with the instrumental version of Benny Martin's Memories. Did You Know Hrithik Roshan Was Supposed to Sing a Line in Amitabh Bachchan's Song 'Mere Paas Aao'?

Take a look:

Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik to be his idol and has worked with him in the 2019 release War, wrote in the comments section, "Happy bday pinkie aunty".

