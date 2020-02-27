ICC T20I Rankings: Agar Secures Fourth Spot After Successful Series Against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], Feb 27 (ANI): Australia's spinner Ashton Agar moved up six places to reach the fourth spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I rankings released on Thursday.Agar displayed terrific bowling skills in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against South Africa. He picked up five wickets in the first match, including a hat-trick. He followed that up with three scalps in the third and final T20I as Australia secured a 2-1 series victory.Australia's Adam Zampa moved one spot to number 3 after finishing with five wickets in the series.David Warner's 57-run knock and Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul helped Australia defeat South Africa by 97 runs in the third T20I on Wednesday (local time) at Newlands. The left-hand batsman Warner jumped seven places to the 18th spot in T20I ranking. He scored 128 runs in the T20I series against the Proteas including two fifties.Australia captain Aaron Finch remained the top-ranked batsman from the country. (ANI)

